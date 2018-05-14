BJP worker taken into custody on wedding day for Kannippoyil Babu murder

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Dramatic scenes unfurled at Chendayadu on Sunday as a youth was taken into custody on the day of his wedding by the investigation team probing the murder of CPM worker Kannippoyil Babu, led by Puducherry SSP Apoorva Gupta. As he was taken into custody, the wedding was cancelled and BJP leaders and his relatives staged a protest at Pallur police station.

The accused is Jerin Suresh, 28, of Chendayadu near Panur. His wedding was fixed with a girl from Padannakkara, Pinarayi. As he was about to go to the house of the bride along with his friends and relatives, the police took him into custody. The police did not give any explanation regarding his arrest to the BJP leadership or relatives.

On Saturday, four persons were taken into custody, including Vijayan Poovacherry, BJP state committee member of Puducherry. They were released after interrogation. There are indications that the police got the information regarding Jerin’s involvement in the case during the interrogation.So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the double murder of Babu and Shamej on Monday. Police sources said the investigation is on the right track and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

The police team from Kerala who is investigating the murder of Shamej have interrogated 20 persons so far.No arrests have been made in the case in which the BJP office and police jeep were set ablaze by the people who were part of the crowd that followed the funeral procession of Babu.