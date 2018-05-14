Home States Kerala

Inpatient facility at CCRC is dream come true for patients

With an inpatient facility being set up, Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) is all set to provide comprehensive cancer care in a month’s time.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

KOCHI:With an inpatient facility being set up, Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) is all set to provide comprehensive cancer care in a month’s time. The hospital which has functioned only as an outpatient facility till recently, can now accommodate close to 20 inpatients at a time.

The proposal for more staff to aid the proposal of the small inpatient facility in the hospital which is currently run in the medical college hospital campus in Kalamassery has already been submitted to the health secretary.  Interestingly, last week the first surgery in the hospital also took place under the leadership of  Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, the new director of CCRC and a reputed surgeon. The call for inpatient facility had been strengthening from various corners for the past year and it seems to have finally come to fruition.

“Currently, we can only house four people, however, renovation is underway and more surgeries are being planned. So naturally, we need an inpatient facility. Maybe in two or three months, after the refurbishing is done, we will be able to house 20 people at a time,” said a source close to the hospital.

Changes have been happening fast in the hospital for the past few months. From the setting up of various clinics, including Speech and Swallow clinic, to the expected arrival of a mammogram machine by the end of May, they are making leaps and bounds in the cancer care sector.  “The hospital only needed direction. The staff are very receptive to the changes and are willing to work with all the changes. People are interested in this project and that brings a lot of attention and also helps in pushing the project through its course,” he added.

The construction of the new building of CCRC will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 20. With the new building project worth `379 crore becoming a reality, CCRC will soon become a full-fledged cancer care hospital. In the new building, there will be facilities for 400 inpatients and 800 outpatients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

Ramesh Chennithala urges CBI to probe Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s role in Fasal murder case

‘Vayomadhuram’ scheme for senior citizens to be launched soon: Kerala Health Minister

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'