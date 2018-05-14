Inpatient facility at CCRC is dream come true for patients

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI:With an inpatient facility being set up, Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) is all set to provide comprehensive cancer care in a month’s time. The hospital which has functioned only as an outpatient facility till recently, can now accommodate close to 20 inpatients at a time.

The proposal for more staff to aid the proposal of the small inpatient facility in the hospital which is currently run in the medical college hospital campus in Kalamassery has already been submitted to the health secretary. Interestingly, last week the first surgery in the hospital also took place under the leadership of Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, the new director of CCRC and a reputed surgeon. The call for inpatient facility had been strengthening from various corners for the past year and it seems to have finally come to fruition.

“Currently, we can only house four people, however, renovation is underway and more surgeries are being planned. So naturally, we need an inpatient facility. Maybe in two or three months, after the refurbishing is done, we will be able to house 20 people at a time,” said a source close to the hospital.

Changes have been happening fast in the hospital for the past few months. From the setting up of various clinics, including Speech and Swallow clinic, to the expected arrival of a mammogram machine by the end of May, they are making leaps and bounds in the cancer care sector. “The hospital only needed direction. The staff are very receptive to the changes and are willing to work with all the changes. People are interested in this project and that brings a lot of attention and also helps in pushing the project through its course,” he added.

The construction of the new building of CCRC will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 20. With the new building project worth `379 crore becoming a reality, CCRC will soon become a full-fledged cancer care hospital. In the new building, there will be facilities for 400 inpatients and 800 outpatients.