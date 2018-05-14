Kerala Chief Minister’s green signal to police honouring Reds

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Taking a stand in favour of the Kerala Police Association (KPA) leadership on the alleged politicisation of the association, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said there was nothing wrong in offering salutes to martyrs at police association meets. He was inaugurating a public meet as part of the KPA state conference at Vadakara.

“Somebody suddenly becomes irritated when shown the red colour and it led to controversies related to the association,” he said. Installation of red coloured martyrs’ columns for district conferences of the KPA has triggered controversies. There were protests from many quarters over the martyrs’ column, which looks similar to those found in the conferences of CPM-affiliated organisations.