Kerala condoles physicist E C George Sudarshan's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today expressed grief over the death of eminent Indian Theoretical Physicist E C George Sudarshan.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:40 PM

Ennackel Chandy George Sudarshan, who hailed from Kottayam, has been credited with numerous contributions to the field of Theoretical Physics. | Express Photo

By PTI

According to reports, Sudarshan (86) passed away at Texas.

According to reports, Sudarshan (86) passed away at Texas.

Dr Sudarshan had made important contributions to the field of theoretical science, Vijayan said in a tweet.

In a condolence message, Vijayan said Sudarshan was a prominent scientist who played a major role in laying the foundation in the field of 'open Quantum system'

Despite making immense contributions in the field of science, a Nobel prize eluded him.

Sudarshan's death was a great loss to the state and the scientific community, the chief minister said.

"Kerala pays its respect to the memory of the scientist," Vijayan said.

Ennackel Chandy George Sudarshan, who hailed from Kottayam, has been credited with numerous contributions to the field of Theoretical Physics.

Sudarshan's first cousin, E C Joseph, who lives in Kottayam, when contacted, said they were informed today about his demise.

According to information received from the US, Sudarshan's body has been shifted to the 'burial house' and the date of the funeral would be decided later, Joseph said.

Sudarshan leaves his wife and two children.

