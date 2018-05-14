Home States Kerala

Kerala: Three accused arrested in Mahe CPM worker's killing; 2 absconding

Three persons were today arrested in connection with the killing of a local CPI(M) leader at nearby Palloor on May 7, police said.

Published: 14th May 2018 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Leaders P Jayarajan, E P Jayarajan, K P Sahadevan and P K Sreemathy are seen covering the body of Babu with red flag as they get ready to take his body to Pallur from Pariyaram Medical College Hospital | EXPRESS

By PTI

MAHE, PUDUCHERRY: Three persons were today arrested in connection with the killing of a local CPI(M) leader at nearby Palloor on May 7, police said.

The three are Nijesh P K, Jerin Suresh and Sarath P K.

Two others are absconding, they said.

All of them were produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Nijesh was the first to be arrested and based on his confession, the other two were nabbed, a press release quoting Apoorva Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Puducherry, said.

The hunt is on for two more absconding accused, who would be arrested soon, she said.

She said a special investigation team had questioned witnesses and locals.

READ | Kerala: Kannippoyil Babu was attacked by 10-member RSS gang

Their efforts revealed the real motive behind the killing of Kannipoyil Babu, a local CPI(M) leader and former councillor, was long standing enmity between the accused and the deceased, she said.

The team finally located the trio, who were on the run across Kannur and Kozhikode districts, she said.

The accused -- O P Rejeesh and Kareekunnummal Suni, who are absconding, conspired with the others, hatched a plot to kill Babu and carried it out on on May 7.

The CPI(M) had alleged that BJP was behind the attack.

Shortly after Babu's killing, in an apparent retaliatory attack, Shemaj, an autorickshaw driver, was pulled out of his vehicle and hacked to death by a six-member gang at New Mahe near Kannur.

Mahe,a former French colony,is located between Thalassery in politically volatile Kannur district and Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

New Mahe comes under Kannur district.

Both CPI(M) and BJP had observed a hartal in Kannur district and Mahe on May 8,protesting against the killings.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited Babu's house on Saturday night and spent some time with the bereaved family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannur CPI(M) Kannur CPM worker murder political murder Mahe Kannippoyil Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala shines in ICSE, ISC examinations with stellar success rates

Sabarimala senior Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu passes away

AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets