MLA VT Balaram’s driver dies in road accident

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Jayan of Muthukattil in Thirumittacode died when the scooter he was riding collided with a car at Thirumittacode on Sunday. The accident occurred near the lower primary school in Thirumittacode.

Jayan was the driver of VT Balaram MLA. He was returning home when the car lost control and hit his scooter. He was thrown atop the car in the impact and died while being rushed to the hospital in Perinthalamanna. The car also hit another person who was standing with a vehicle on the side of the road before hitting a compound wall and stopping.