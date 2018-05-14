Mother says minor’s molestation at Malappuram theatre happened with her consent, held

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A day after the shocking visuals of a 60-year-old man sexually abusing a minor girl inside a cinema hall at Edappal came out, the police arrested the victim’s mother, who was present alongside them and confessed the molestation had happened with her consent. The woman from Thrithala, Palakkad, also admitted the child was taken to the cinema hall with the purpose.

The CCTV visuals of the April 18 incident showed prime accused Moideenkutty sexually abusing the girl through the duration of the movie even as her mother sat next to them without intervening. The police arrested the prime accused on Saturday evening. The duo has been slapped a case as per POCSO Act.

While addressing mediapersons at Changaramkulam on Sunday, District Crime Records Bureau DySP Saji Varghese, who heads the probe, said they suspect the girl might have suffered abuse from the accused several times in the past, and the woman and Moideenkutty were in a relationship.“The woman told us it was first time the girl underwent sexual abuse. Only a detailed probe will reveal the truth,” he said.

The Childline authorities, who shifted the victim of sexual abuse at the cinema hall in Edappal to Nirbhaya shelter home at Malappuram, said her condition was normal.She was active while attending the interaction camp organised at the shelter home on Sunday, they said. “We’ll collect the detailed statement of the girl only after counselling,” said Childline district coordinator Anwar Karakkadan. Kerala State Women Commission chairperson M C Josephine visited the Changaramkulam police station and the theatre where the incident occurred.

The Home Department is likely to register a case against Changaramkulam sub-inspector K G Baby, who is suspended for committing delay in taking proper action even after complaint was lodged by Childline officers.Meanwhile, local activists and Childline officers came down heavily on the police officers alleging laxity in taking action against the accused.

Cops’ laxity to be probed

Kozhikode: Minister K K Shylaja said the Home Depar-tment would examine if there was any laxity from the part of police in probing the abuse.

Jaleel refutes allegations

In reply to an allegation, Minister for Local Administration K T Jaleel on Sunday clarified he did not extend any help to the accused.