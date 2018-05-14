Ramesh Chennithala urges CBI to probe Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s role in Fasal murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday wrote to the CBI, which investigated the murder of Thalassery Muhammed Fasal, to probe the role of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the case. He also urged the CBI to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of BJP leader Valsaraj Kurup and former CPM man Panchara Shilin.

The development came close on the heels of the disclosure by former DySP K Radhakrishnan, who headed the initial probe into the killing of Fasal, that Kodiyeri, then Home Minister, had directed him to cease the probe once its antennae extended towards CPM leaders.Radhakrishnan also raised suspicions over the deaths of Kurup and Shilin who provided him with details of CPM leaders’ involvement in Fasal’s murder.

“From the onset of the investigation, there had been allegations on its fairness. Some hardcore professional killers of CPM were arrested in connection with the crime. It had been alleged Kodiyeri had intervened in the investigation and torpedoed the process of investigation and the larger conspiracy of CPM leaders was not investigated,” Chennithala’s letter read.

He also alleged there were concerted efforts by the CPM to portray the murder of Fasal, who had deserted the party to join the National Development Front (NDF), as have been committed by Hindu organisations.