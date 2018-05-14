Home States Kerala

Reporters turned up ‘unexpectedly’ at Chief Minister’s meeting: CPM

Reports of mediapersons being asked to leave a meeting of the Chief Minister were an attempt to throw a spanner in the good works of the government, the CPM in a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Reports of mediapersons being asked to leave a meeting of the Chief Minister were an attempt to throw a spanner in the good works of the government, the CPM in a statement.The party had organised the meeting with ‘prominent citizens’ to mark the second anniversary of the LDF Government in Kanhangad the other day. After the inaugural address of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “media persons were very politely asked to leave” the session by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and other party leaders, said the statement.

CPM district secretary M V Balakrishnan said in the statement the party had drawn up a list of selected persons and they were personally invited for the interactive programme.But mediapersons unexpectedly came to the meeting.After Pinarayi’s address, they were asked to leave, he said. “A few media friends deliberately twisted the facts, blew it out of proportion and presented it,” he said.“If anyone assumes it was an attempt to impede people’s projects implemented by the government, they cannot be blamed,” he said.

Participants of the meeting expressed confidence and satisfaction in the government’s work, he said. “They also expressed happiness on being invited,” he said. The media should have seen such an event constructively, Balakrishnan said.However, mediapersons were informed about the event through a statement released by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the government’s publicity arm.

