Sabarimala senior Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu passes away

CHENAGANNUR: Kandararu Maheswararu, 91, senior Tantri of Shabarimala passed away here at his home at Mundankavu near here on Monday noon. He was born in 1928 July 28 as the son of Kandararu Parameshwararu and Subhadradevi Andarjanam. He engaged in the rituals related to Shabarimala as the Tanthri from 1945. Few years back he has not able to come at Shabarimala due to his poor health. The previous flag post of Shabarimala was installed by him in 1971 and he has also participated in the idol reinstallation of Lord Ayyappa. He has also installed idols not less than 200 in various temples including Sreelanka, UK and Singapore.

He survived by wife Devaki Andarjanam, Son Kandararu Mohanaru, Mallika and Devika and Children in law Asha Andarjanam, Ravi Namboothiri and Eswaran Namboothiri. His grandson Mahesh Mohanaru is the present Tanthri of Shabarimala. The Charge on present Tanthri will be given to another person who beyond the blood relation of the Tanthri family as part of the cremation proceedings.