Soon, family doctors in Kerala government hospitals: Chief Minister

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state government will aim to make government hospitals more people-friendly, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.He was speaking at the inauguration of the EMS memorial cooperative hospital building at Perambra, Kozhikode.

The Chief Minister said that plans were under way to appoint family doctors in each government hospital in the state. In connection with this, the primary health care centres will be developed as family health care centres.

“This will be implemented through various phases. The health facilities in district hospitals and medical colleges will also be expanded and reinforced. It is necessary to increase the number of cooperative hospitals in the state and also develop the existing ones. The government will also strengthen the pain and palliative sector,” he said.