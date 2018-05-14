Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks accident: Collector says Magisterial inquiry soon 

While the festival season in Thrissur wrapped up with fewer issues due to strict regulations, the mishap remains a concern.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Following “suspicions” over the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks display on April 23 in which four persons were injured, District Collector A Kowsigan on Sunday said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

“What is suspicious is the fireworks would not have, in any event, crossed the 100 m barricade if norms were followed while preparing the items. It has been said the aerial firecracker exploded wrongly and its trajectory could not have exceeded 70 m. So, to understand what went wrong, the magisterial inquiry will be conducted,” Kowsigan said.

He said the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization officers also believed the mishap would have occurred only if the licensee filled the chemicals in wrong proportions, which was not found during inspections.

Of the four people injured, three suffered hearing losses. While the festival season in Thrissur wrapped up with fewer issues due to strict regulations, the mishap remains a concern. The injured received treatment, but are yet to receive any financial aid.  The Devaswom authorities had promised them compensation as the fireworks display was insured. But a case has to be registered first.

Kowsigan said further steps will be taken post the inquiry, as a case can only be registered after conducting primary inquiry to determine the exact reason that led to the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

Ramesh Chennithala urges CBI to probe Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s role in Fasal murder case

‘Vayomadhuram’ scheme for senior citizens to be launched soon: Kerala Health Minister

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'