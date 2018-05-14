Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks accident: Collector says Magisterial inquiry soon 

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Following “suspicions” over the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram sample fireworks display on April 23 in which four persons were injured, District Collector A Kowsigan on Sunday said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

“What is suspicious is the fireworks would not have, in any event, crossed the 100 m barricade if norms were followed while preparing the items. It has been said the aerial firecracker exploded wrongly and its trajectory could not have exceeded 70 m. So, to understand what went wrong, the magisterial inquiry will be conducted,” Kowsigan said.

He said the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization officers also believed the mishap would have occurred only if the licensee filled the chemicals in wrong proportions, which was not found during inspections.

Of the four people injured, three suffered hearing losses. While the festival season in Thrissur wrapped up with fewer issues due to strict regulations, the mishap remains a concern. The injured received treatment, but are yet to receive any financial aid. The Devaswom authorities had promised them compensation as the fireworks display was insured. But a case has to be registered first.

Kowsigan said further steps will be taken post the inquiry, as a case can only be registered after conducting primary inquiry to determine the exact reason that led to the accident.