Home States Kerala

‘Vayomadhuram’ scheme for senior citizens to be launched soon: Kerala Health Minister

Plans are also under way to hold cultural programmes and competitions for the elderly and transform villages into elderly-friendly localities.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The government is planning to implement a new scheme named ‘Vayomadhuram’ in the state through which glucometers will be provided for free to senior citizens, said Health Minister KK Shylaja on Sunday.

She was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the ‘Vayomithram ini gramangalilekku’ scheme held in the city.“Steps are being taken to form a commission to address the grievances of senior citizens. In addition, plans are also under way to hold cultural programmes and competitions for the elderly and transform villages into elderly-friendly localities. The government is also planning to set up fitness centres and model care homes in each district,” said the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AR Rahman fans vent fury at organisers after concert chaos near Tripunithura

Ramesh Chennithala urges CBI to probe Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s role in Fasal murder case

Soon, family doctors in Kerala government hospitals: Chief Minister

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'