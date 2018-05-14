‘Vayomadhuram’ scheme for senior citizens to be launched soon: Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The government is planning to implement a new scheme named ‘Vayomadhuram’ in the state through which glucometers will be provided for free to senior citizens, said Health Minister KK Shylaja on Sunday.

She was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the ‘Vayomithram ini gramangalilekku’ scheme held in the city.“Steps are being taken to form a commission to address the grievances of senior citizens. In addition, plans are also under way to hold cultural programmes and competitions for the elderly and transform villages into elderly-friendly localities. The government is also planning to set up fitness centres and model care homes in each district,” said the minister.