Chengannur bypoll: Rival fronts in overdrive to resolve differences

The BJP has been trying its best to resolve differences with its alliance partner, the BDJS.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already stated that the Left will accept votes from anyone other than the RSS. (EPS | BP Deepu)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just two weeks left for the Chengannur bypoll, which could well be seen as a referendum on the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, all three fronts are making last-ditch efforts to address internal issues and get maximum votes.Though the contentious issue of an alliance with the Kerala Congress (Mani) has not been sorted out yet, both the LDF and UDF have been eagerly eyeing the party’s votes. In a similar vein, the BJP has been trying its best to resolve differences with its alliance partner, the BDJS.

With the KC(M) yet to declare its stance openly, both the LDF and UDF are hopeful of winning the party’s support.CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already stated that the Left will accept votes from anyone other than the RSS. The CPI, which has some clear differences over joining hands with KM Mani’s party, too has toned down its opposition for the time being. Ahead of the crucial bypoll, both the CPM and CPI seem to have come to an understating on not to rock the boat over the Mani issue.

“There’s no confusion regarding the LDF stance. For the Chengannur election, we will take all votes against the UDF and BJP. The opposition was on inducting the KC(M) into the Left fold. That need not be combined with the current election scenario,” said CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam, while insisting that there’s no differences or confusion within the Left over the issue.

However, the UDF is still hopeful that eventually the KC(M) will support its candidate, like in the previous bypolls. Senior UDF leaders have come out with remarks giving indications of bringing Mani back to the front.Recently, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too said that having cleared the misunderstandings, Mani should return to the front. Close on the heels, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty has initiated mediatory talks with Mani.

Meanwhile, the NDA is a divided house with differences between the BJP and BDJS still continuing. Though BJP leaders had declared that efforts have begun to address the rift, there has been no major progress on the same.“The matters raised by us have not been addressed. The issues have not been sorted out yet. Only after that will the BDJS join the campaign for the bypoll,” BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally told ‘Express’, adding that the party will hold discussions with the BJP national leadership.

Having started early, the LDF has a slight advantage on the campaign front. LDF leaders are also confident that the Pinarayi Vijayan Government’s welfare measures will reflect favourably in the election result. However, the UDF has established a strong presence with its grassroots campaigning and is confident of winning back the seat.

