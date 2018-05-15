‘Custodial torture’: Another death puts Kerala Police under fire

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The death of a youth from Edakkad, allegedly due to custodial torture by the police, has further dented the image of the state police. Hospital records show that Unais (32) had suffered serious injuries in police custody. Though he was discharged from the hospital two months ago, he simply could not survive the torture he had to undergo in police custody, his relatives alleged. Demanding action against the police, Unais’ relatives have lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, DGP and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

The death of Unais, son of the late Mammootty of Edakkad Bazar Arachank, on May 2 had created a furore in the region. According to his relatives, Unais - an auto driver - had stopped going to work for the past two months even as he told relatives that he was beaten up brutally by the police.

On the fateful day, he closed the door of his room after breakfast and was later found dead. He was bedridden for two months after the custodial torture, alleged his relatives. On February 21, Unais was called to the Edakkad police station on a complaint against him by his father-in-law citing he pelted stones at the latter’s house. As he said he had not done anything wrong, the police sent him back after a reprimand. On the same night, the scooter of the father-in-law was set ablaze by an unidentified gang. On the very next day, four police personnel form Edakkad Police reached Unais’ house and took him into custody.

It was alleged seven policemen, including the Edakkad SI, had beaten him cruelly. Though he was released from custody around 4.30 the same day, he was not even able to stand up on his feet, said Navas, his brother.As blood began coming out of his mouth and through urine, he was admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Though he was discharged from the hospital after five days, he was not in a position to do any work.

Rights panel registers case

Kannur:The Human Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the death of a youth from the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. Commission has asked the DGP to file the report within three weeks based on a probe to be conducted by the SP.