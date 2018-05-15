ECG Sudarshan: A physicist who failed to get the Nobel Prize which he deserved

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Sudarshan-Glauber representation was named after Sudarshan and Roy Jay Glauber, an American theoretical physicist, who worked together in 1963. Interestingly, when Glauber was awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in physics considering this representation, Sudarshan was ignored, which created a controversy then.

Sudarshan also challenged Albert Einstein’s theory that “nothing moves faster than light” by proposing the existence of tachyons, the particles that move faster than light. He also made remarkable contributions to Quantum Zeno effect, Open quantum system, Spin-statistics theorem, non-invariance groups, positive maps of density matrices, quantum computation, among others. Yet, he did not get a Nobel Prize, which he deserved. However, he was honoured with the ICTP Dirac Medal, Padma Vibhushan (2007), Padma Bhushan, Majorana Prize, TWAS Prize, Bose Award (1977) and C V Raman Award (1970), among other awards.

E C G Sudarshan and wife Bhamthi (File photo)

Sudarshan was born to Iype Chandy and Achamma Chandy on September 16, 1931 at Pallom in Kottayam. He completed his higher studies from CMS College and Madras Christian College and then did his post-graduation from the University of Madras. After completing his masters, he worked briefly with Homi J Bhabha - the father of the Indian nuclear programme - at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

He joined the University of Rochester in New York as a teaching assistant and secured his PhD in 1958. Soon, he started working under American physicist Robert Marshak and together they proposed the V-A Theory of the weak force, which eventually paved the way for the electroweak theory. After a brief stint at Harvard University (1957-59), he returned to Rochester in 1959.Sudarshan leaves behind wife Bhamthi and sons Pradeep Alexander and Ashok George. Another son, Aravind George, had passed away earlier.

ECG was a physicist who even proved wrong the theory of Albert Einstein. His death is a great loss to all science buffs, to the nation and to the state in particular.

Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition Leader