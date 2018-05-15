Home States Kerala

Four of a family die in accident in Kozhikode

The deceased are Yahootty, 62, his wife Nafeesa, 56, their daughter Saheera, 28, and their relative Sainudeen M P, 48.

Published: 15th May 2018 04:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four members of a family from Meenadathur near Tanur in Malappuram district died in an accident on Monday after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a tipper lorry at Ramanattukara, near here.  The deceased are Yahootty, 62, his wife Nafeesa, 56, their daughter Saheera, 28, and their relative Sainudeen M P, 48.

Saheera’s two children - Sesha, 6, and Shefin Muhammed, 4 - who sustained grievous injuries in the accident, have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, the police said. The injured were immediately rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where Nafeesa was declared brought dead. The others succumbed to  injuries later. 

