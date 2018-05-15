Get tough on atrocities against women, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the police to get tough on atrocities against women. He was addressing the gathering after receiving the salute at the passing out parade of the new contingent of the MSP here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said isolated incidents in the state have tarnished the image of the entire police force, adding the government will take strong action against the culprits.

“No official posts or ranks will be considered while taking action against the culprits within the force. The force should be socially responsible and the poor in society, as well as those in need, should receive the help of the force,” he said.Pinarayi said most of the new recruits are highly educated and their educational qualifications should be an asset for the force.

A total of 530 constables in four platoons passed out on Thursday. The new recruits include 32 postgraduates and 245 graduates including six MBA graduates, four MCA graduates and 21 BTech holders.