ICSE, ISC examinations: Kerala students put up an impressive show

KOZHIKODE: Students from Kerala put up an impressive show in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) by recording success rates of 99.96 per cent and 99.45 per cent respectively. Girls outshone boys in both ICSE and ICSE examinations by recording higher pass percentages of 99.98 and 99.67 respectively. Out of the 7,692 students who appeared for the ICSE examination in the state, all but three students cleared it. Out of the 2,927 students who took the ISC examination, all but 16 students became eligible for higher studies.

In the ICSE examination, Sameera S Prakash of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram bagged the first rank along with Sreelakshmi S Menon of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Thrissur. The second rank was bagged by Gouri Prasad of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram. The third rank had four claimants - Sreeraj R of Bishop Moore Vidyapith, Mavelikkara, Vishaal Harry of Panchavilayil of Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, Ashwin Arun of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram and Rishikesh Panicker V of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram.

The top three rank winners (English plus best three subjects) in the ISC examination were: S Aditya Krishna of Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Kottayam; Lekshmi S Sunil of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram and Arjun Satheesh of Trinity Lyceum, Kollam.

While 154 schools affiliated to the Council presented students for ICSE examination,the number of schools where students attempted Class ISC examination was 62. The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages. The ISC examination had 48 written subjects of which 14 were Indian languages and five foreign languages.

Kottayam student tops ISC merit list

Kottayam: The Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Mannanam, claimed a thumping victory with one of its students emerging first in the state in the ISC category. S Aditya Krishna achieved the feat scoring 99.2 per cent marks. According to school principal James Mullassery, Aditya was placed second nationally. The school ensured a 100 per cent victory in both ICSE and ISC.