Kannippoyil Babu murder case: Three RSS men held

With six more RSS workers currently in custody in the case, officers said more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three RSS workers on Monday  were arrested in connection with the murder of CPM Pallur local committee member Kannippoyil Babu at Mahe. Jerin Suresh, 31 of Panur Chendayadu, P K Nijesh, 28 of Chokli and P K Sharath, 28 of Panthakkal Vayal peedika, who were picked up by the investigation team headed by Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Apoorva Gupta, has since been remanded in judicial custody at the Mahe Sub-Jail  for 14 days, police said. 

With six more RSS workers currently in custody in the case, officers said more arrests are likely in the coming days.Nijesh has confessed to his role in the crime, with personal enmity being attributed as the reason for Babu’s killing, according to a release from the ASP. Rajeesh and Sharath reached Pallur town on the night of May 7, the day on which the murder took place. 

Jerin had followed them there in his car. Then they executed the plan, officers said. Further, police said four more persons, including Rajeesh, are yet to be arrested. But they will be nabbed soon, they said . 
The trio had been taken into custody  on Sunday morning from the Pallur Community Hall precincts. They were nabbed while making arrangements for Jerin’s wedding scheduled for Sunday. 

However, following the arrest, the marriage was cancelled. The situation took a turn for the worse as the BJP leaders and workers protested in front of the Mahe police station demanding his release. Jerin and his fiancee hailing from Pinarayi  had decided to tie the knot at his relative’s house at Pallur following strong opposition to the marriage from the couple’s immediate family members. On getting a tip-off, the police swooped down on Jerin and his friends and took nine persons into custody. 

