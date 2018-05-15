Home States Kerala

Participants at SIMI camp were trained in handling arms and making petrol bombs

Investigations had revealed that the participants were imparted training in handling arms, manufacture of petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused were found guilty under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) sections — 10 (being a member of the unlawful association) and 38 (members who associate with a terrorist organisation), Explosive Substances Act section 4 for possession of explosive substances and Section 120(b) of IPC for criminal conspiracy.

Similarly, Saduli, Hafeez Husain, Safdar Hussain, P A Shibily, Mohammad Ansar, Abdul Sathar, Aamil Parwaz, Dr H A Asadullah, Kamaruddin Nagori, Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Mirza Ahmed, Manzar Imam and Nadeem Sayeed were also found guilty under Section 20 of the UAPA.

The acquitted are Mohammad Usman of Vadodara, Gujarat; Muhammad Ali of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; Kamaran Siddiqui of Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh; Mohammmad Yasir of Gulberg, Karnataka; Mohammed Asif of Raichur, Karnataka; Mohammad Sajid of Surat, Gujarat; Gayusuddin of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Jahid Kuthubuddin Sheikh of Ahmedabad, Gujarat;Mohammad Arif of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Mohammed Ismail of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Imran Ibrahim Shaikh of Vadodara, Gujarat; Kayamuddin Sharfuddin of Vadodara, Gujarat; Mohammed Younous of Ujjain Madhya Pradesh; Javed Ahmed of Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Mohammad Irfan of Belgaum, Karnataka; Nashir Ahmed of Belgaum, Karnataka and Habeeb of Falahi, Azamgarh, UP.

Investigations had revealed that the participants were imparted training in handling arms, manufacture of petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing.As many as 35 accused faced the trial that commenced on January 2017. There were 38 accused in the case in which one accused, Wasiq Billa, is still absconding, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the 38th accused and founder of Indian Mujahideen, was only arrested this year. Mehboob Sheikh was killed in Bhopal allegedly while attempting to escape from jail.

The Wagamon SIMI camp case is the first in India in which trial was carried out using the multi-point video conferencing system. The system connected the NIA court in Kochi with the jails in Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Bengaluru. The verdict was read out to the 21 accused in Ahmedabad, 11 accused in Bhopal and one accused in Bengaluru. Abdul Sattar and Mohammed Asif were produced before the court. The accused in the case were also accused in cases registered in Ahmedabad, Indore, Hubly and Belgaum.

V T Raghunath, a defence lawyer, told Express that all major offences charged against the accused were omitted in the end.“The NIA claimed that armed training had taken place. But they could not establish charges under the Arms Act. All major UAPA offences and IPC sections could not be established. The evidence was manipulated to charge a wrong case against the accused,” he said. 

NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta said the verdict was welcoming as 18 accused persons were found guilty by the court. “From the preliminary understanding, we find the verdict is a favourable one for us. We will have to examine the copy of the court order and decide on the further proceedings,” the NIA officer said.The forensic evidence collected from the scene of the crime had confirmed that explosives were used in the camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIMI UAPA Wagamon SIMI camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Varapuzha custodial death case: Four cops surrender before court, granted bail

ECG Sudarshan

Nobel snub no blemish on ECG Sudarshan’s stellar legacy

Edappal theatre child molestation case: Call to slap stronger POCSO provisions

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets