Varapuzha custodial death case: Four cops surrender before court, granted bail

ASIs Jayanandan and Santosh Baby and civil police officers Sunil Kumar and Sreeraj, who were on duty when Sreejith was allegedly tortured in the lock-up, have been booked for wrongful confinement.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sreejith murder case accused being produced at the judge’s house at Paravoor in Kochi on Thursday (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four police officers, including two ASIs, who have been arraigned as accused in the Varapuzha custodial death case, surrendered before the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Monday. The court later granted them bail. 

The court granted them bail on payment of `1 lakh in addition to personal sureties. Further, they were asked to appear before the investigation team as and when required. The prosecution did not seek their police custody.

ASI Jayanandan was in charge of the Varapuzha police station on the day when Sreejith was taken into custody. He took charge of the station in the absence of the former SI G S Deepak.

