By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 15-year-old girl from Thiruvananthapuram has been rescued by police from a sex racket from Puliyara near Thenmala. She was sexually abused allegedly in connivance with her mother, at three different locations.

Police have taken the girl’s mother and an accomplice into custody. The girl will be produced before the magistrate on Wednesday. “We are taking the statement of the girl and further action will be based on that,” said Kulathupuzha Inspector Sudheer.