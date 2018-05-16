CPI-M expects to win in Kerala's Chengannur bypoll

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Minister AK Balan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the CPI-M will easily win the May 28 Chengannur assembly bypoll.

Minister for Law and Culture Balan said: "There is absolutely no doubt that our candidate will win not just easily but it will be a handsome victory."

The death of Communist Party of India-Marxist legislator K.K. Ramachandran Nair in January, has led to the bye-election. The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

Balan was speaking about the second anniversary celebrations of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, which ends in the state capital on May 30, a day before the assembly bye-election result.

Vijayan was sworn in on May 26, 2016.

Balan said: "The reason why we are confident is the Rs 750-crore development work that our late legislator Nair did in the constituency. Besides, our candidate Saji Cherian's overall acceptance in the constituency.

"This time it is the Congress' candidate that is being fielded and not that of the UDF. The two major allies of the United Democratic Front -- Kerala Congress (Mani) and Janata Dal (United) -- are no longer with them anymore," said the minister.

"We are celebrating the government's second anniversary and we are pleased the way the two years have panned out with numerous programmes and projects."

Balan said he had not heard even a single word against the Left government in the state during his campaigning.