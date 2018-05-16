Home States Kerala

CPI recasts state executive; Minister VS Sunil Kumar left out

The CPI on Tuesday elected a 21-member state executive with the official faction maintaining a clear upper hand. K Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri will continue as state assistant secretaries.

Published: 16th May 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

VS Sunil Kumar

Minister VS Sunil Kumar was left out from CPI state executive (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The CPI on Tuesday elected a 21-member state executive with the official faction maintaining a clear upper hand. K Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri will continue as state assistant secretaries. Minister VS Sunil Kumar and other senior leaders from the Ismail faction were dropped. However, C Divakaran and C N Chandran who were dropped from the national council at the party congress were retained in the state executive. Kamala Sadanandan, P K Krishnan and V B Binu were also dropped while A K Chandran, P Vasantham, Rajaji Mathew Thomas and P P Suneer are the new entrants. 

K R Chandramohan has been elected as state treasurer. C P Murali of Kannur has been elected as the state control commission chairman. Later, a commission meeting chaired by state secretary Kanam Rajendran elected J Udayabhanu of Kollam as their secretary. The state council, which met for the first time after the 23rd party congress, under K P Rajendran, elected the new executive. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, central secretariat member Binoy Viswam, central control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran and national executive member K E Ismail attended the meeting. 

The new executive members are Kanam Rajendran, K Prakash Babu, Sathyan Mokeri, E Chandrasekharan, K P Rajendran, C N Jayadevan, J Chinchurani, P Vasantham, N Rajan, C A Kurian, T Purushothaman, C Divakaran, C N Chandran, V Chamunni, K Rajan, K R Chandramohan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, P Prasad, A K Chandran, Rajaji Mathew Thomas and P P Suneer. The party state executive will hold its next meeting on June 5. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPI Kanam Rajendran VS Sunil Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Child sexual abuse: No safe city for children

Waste-management: Seven-star rating system to be introduced for urban local bodies of Kerala

Neera

Kerala government bid to bring fizz back to Neera

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls