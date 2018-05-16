Home States Kerala

Government self-assessment to ensure reservation quota for eligible

According to the CM, more employment opportunities will have to be created and more developmental programmes will have to be carried out.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:22 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will take up a self-assessment to ensure those who were eligible for reservation were getting the same without much delay. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will take up a self-assessment to ensure those who were eligible for reservation were getting the same without much delay. According to the CM, more employment opportunities will have to be created and more developmental programmes will have to be carried out. He said this after meeting the representatives of various Hindu outfits. 

“Reservation is not going to solve all the issues. There are varying opinions regarding reservation. The government is not against reservation. But it should be given to those who are socially backward. At the same time, those communities who are not considered for reservation should be provided with an opportunity based on their conditions,” said Pinarayi. 

The CM had earlier stated that as various Hindu sections were yet to come into the mainstream, the government will do whatever it can for their upliftment. He also assured no changes will be made to the benefits being availed by people belonging to OEC. 

Considering complaints regarding underrepresentation of communities like Viswakarma and Dheevara in Devaswom appoints, the CM said it will be taken seriously and necessary actions will also be initiated. 
He also informed the representatives that in order to fix the monthly financial assistance towards people who hold the posts of ‘Acharyas’ and ‘Koladhikaris’ in North Malabar, the government has asked the Malabar Devaswom Commissioner to conduct a study and to submit a guideline for the same.

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Government reservation

