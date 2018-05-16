Home States Kerala

Kerala Agriculture Minister to meet Union Minister for rubber cluster allocation

The draft agriculture policy of the Centre has failed to protect the state’s interests as only two clusters – for pineapple and ginger – have been allocated for Kerala, VS Sunilkumar said.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala will demand the inclusion of rubber production districts in a ‘rubber cluster.’ (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar on Tuesday said he will meet the Union Commerce Minister and demand the inclusion of rubber production districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in a ‘rubber cluster.’

The draft agriculture policy of the Centre has failed to protect the state’s interests. Only two clusters – for pineapple and ginger – have been allocated for Kerala, Sunilkumar said. Kerala, which accounts for 5.51 lakh hectares of the total 8.18 lakh hectares of rubber cultivation in the country, has been left out from the draft list. 

The state’s demand is the following clusters should be allocated for Kerala: Banana (Thrissur, Wayanad), pineapple (Ernakulam), ginger (Wayanad), turmeric (Wayanad, Alappuzha), cardamom (Idukki), nutmeg (Ernakulam, Thrissur) and coconut (Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod, Palakkad and Thrissur). 
The state also wants clusters for cashew (Kannur) and pepper (Wayanad) which have not found a mention in the Central list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VS Sunilkumar Agriculture Minister Union Commerce Minister rubber cluster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Varapuzha custodial death case: Former Rural SP quizzed again

Natural rubber stakeholders demand state intervention to ensure steady prices

Government self-assessment to ensure reservation quota for eligible

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls