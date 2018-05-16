Kerala government bid to bring fizz back to Neera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come up with a revival plan for bringing the fizz back to the ailing Neera sector. “Neera will be marketed under a common brand name with standardised production techniques. The government has also decided to form a committee, including technical experts, to coordinate the operations of the 29 companies manufacturing Neera,” said Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday after a high-level meeting on the issue.

The committee, which includes representatives of the Coconut Development Board, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), will frame general guidelines for Neera production.

A common brand name will be registered for marketing the product. All companies involved in Neera production will employ standardised techniques.“A standardised technology will also be used for the tapping process. The government has earmarked `75 lakh for training to Neera technicians. More projects will be implemented through the Coconut Mission in the next budget,” said the minister Agriculture director Sunil Kumar, KAU Vice-Chancellor R Chandrababu, Jnanadevan of the Coconut Development Board and Neera Consortium chairman Vinod Kumar attended the meeting.