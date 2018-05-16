Kerala High Court orders police to provide protection to victims

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A Division Bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Police, Kochi, to depute necessary women police personnel to ensure the safety of three children, who are victims in a case registered under POCSO.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the father of the children seeking to produce them before the court. He said his wife and three children were illegally detained by Sebastian Kundukulam at Unnieshobhavan, Church Colony, Coimbatore. Based on an HC directive issued on May 4, the police produced the mother and three children before the court on Tuesday. The court also interacted with them.

Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted some disclosures were made by the children and mother warranting registration of a crime under the POCSO Act. The police also registered an FIR as a crime no. 1208/2018 of the Central Police station, Ernakulam.

The mother told the court she now prefers to stay with her friend at Angamaly. The court said taking note of the nature of the allegation made in the petition by the father and the government’s submission, the children require counselling. It appointed a clinical psychologist for this.

The court observed it had not narrated the facts involved in the matter for the reason the allegation of child abuse is involved and its veracity needs to be examined by the police. However, the court noted the eldest child obtained ‘transfer certificate’ from the school before the scheduled date of board examination and all children are now boarded at a home attached to Unnieshobhavan.