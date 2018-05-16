Labour strike at Synthite Industries settled; 7 workers agree for transfer

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The nearly one-month-long standoff between the management of Synthite Industries and the CITU-affiliated trade union was amicably resolved on Tuesday with the union agreeing to the transfer of seven workers of the company to outside the state on condition they would be deployed back to its factory at Kadayiruppu, Kolencherry, in a time-bound manner.

The agreement was reached at the conciliatory meeting convened by Labour Commissioner A Alexander in Thiruvananthapuram, which was attended by senior executives of Synthite Industries and CITU leaders. Ernakulam Regional Labour Commissioner K Sreelal also attended it, as per the agreement copy signed by the Labour Commissioner.

The management agreed to transfer back two workers - Jayamohan P J and Pradeep Appan - to the Kadayiruppu plant within one month of them joining the duty where they have now been posted outside the state. Similarly, another transferred worker, Shibu Mathew, once he is fully recovered from his illness, should join duty after providing the fitness certificate. The management has agreed not to take action against the employee during this period. Of the remaining transferred workers, two will be brought back to the main plant within three to six months from the date of joining. The management, in consultation with the Labour Commissioner, will decide who the two workers will be.

The management will have to take a decision on the fate of the suspended workers after an internal probe within three months. Both the parties have also agreed to ensure a healthy working environment in the company. Viju Jacob, managing director of Synthite, said it is good that all the seven workers have agreed to take the transfer.