LDF Government's second anniversary celebrations to begin tomorrow in Kerala

The state-level celebrations will begin on Friday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the function at the Collectorate Ground in Kannur at 5.30 pm.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the LDF Government's tenure set to enter the third year, a slew of programmes have been planned to make the second anniversary, falling on May 25, a mega event.

The state-level celebrations will begin on Friday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the function at the Collectorate Ground in Kannur at 5.30 pm, Culture Minister A K Balan said here on Wednesday.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally will preside over the function while Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Mathew T Thomas and A K Saseendran will be among those attending. Health Minister K K Shylaja will welcome the gathering while Chief Secretary Paul Antony will propose a vote of thanks.

Cultural shows, including the dance performances by actor Asha Sarath and party, will follow. The valedictory function will be held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on May 30. Special performances by SC/ST artists under the tutelage of Soorya Krishnamoorthy will be staged.

Balan told reporters the state government is moving in the right direction, having initiated umpteen popular projects for the people. He also pointed out the government's major achievements and projects in the past two years. Balan claimed the Pinarayi-led LDF Government had succeeded in allaying corruption in the police force and made strong interventions to stop third-degree custodial torture. "In every department, the government has shown its perfection," Balan said. "We have successfully completed projects the previous UDF Government had failed to implement properly. Be it in the investigation of sensational cases or the modernisation of the education sector, the LDF Government has gone one step ahead. Many good projects are also on the anvil, including giving stipends to junior lawyers."

The district-level celebrations will also be held from Friday to May 30, except in Alappuzha. As part of the celebrations, a mega exhibition-cum-sale of products under the aegis of various government departments will be held from May 24 to May 31. Kudumbashree, Women's Development Corporation, Khadi, Coir Kerala, Matsyafed, KSEB and Anert, along with the departments of Forest, Industries, Excise, Health and Civil Supplies, will put up stalls.

A special food festival featuring the state's delicacies and other cultural programmes will be added attractions.

