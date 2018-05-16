Home States Kerala

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

At a time when the UDF and the Congress are on the back foot nationally, the order has come as morale booster for Chandy and the party in the state.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court verdict in the solar case has come as a moral victory for senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. At a time when the UDF and the Congress are on the back foot nationally, the order has come as morale booster for Chandy and the party in the state.

Though there is a general feeling the time is ripe for the former Chief Minister to take a leadership role again, he has not changed his stance. Oommen Chandy told Express the  statements in the solar report has become invalid. However, he said there is no change in his earlier stance of not taking up any official positions.

“The Congress lost the last elections under my leadership. So, in a way it’s my defeat also. That’s why I took the decision not to hold any official position. It was a decision taken following the elections; it has no link with the current case (on solar verdict),” Chandy said.To a question on whether he will come back to a leadership role, he said, “I haven’t moved away from active politics. Just that I’ve decided not to hold any official position. Congress has no dearth of leaders. It needs the right kind of coordination, that’s all.”  
Tuesday’s verdict will add to oommen Chandy’s confidence as the High Court order vindicated his stance in the issue, pointed out senior leader K C Joseph.

“Though he’s not holding any official position in the party, Oommen Chandy is very much active in politics. It was his individual decision not to accept any official leadership role in the party. That has no links with the current verdict,” Joseph said.

HC verdict setback for CM: Chennithala

T’Puram: The Solar Commission report has lost its credibility because of the High Court verdict, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The Left Government’s attempt to malign its political opponents has failed miserably. “The verdict is a major setback for the Chief Minister who threatened to file a case against everyone showing the letter,” said Chennithala. KPCC chief M M Hassan termed the High Court verdict in the solar case a major stumbling block for the CPM and the Left Government. He accused the government of trying to use Saritha Nair’s letter for political gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Oommen Chandy Solar scam case Solar case Saritha S Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Solar case: Kerala High Court declines plea against formation of Commission

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls