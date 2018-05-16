Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court verdict in the solar case has come as a moral victory for senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. At a time when the UDF and the Congress are on the back foot nationally, the order has come as morale booster for Chandy and the party in the state.

Though there is a general feeling the time is ripe for the former Chief Minister to take a leadership role again, he has not changed his stance. Oommen Chandy told Express the statements in the solar report has become invalid. However, he said there is no change in his earlier stance of not taking up any official positions.

“The Congress lost the last elections under my leadership. So, in a way it’s my defeat also. That’s why I took the decision not to hold any official position. It was a decision taken following the elections; it has no link with the current case (on solar verdict),” Chandy said.To a question on whether he will come back to a leadership role, he said, “I haven’t moved away from active politics. Just that I’ve decided not to hold any official position. Congress has no dearth of leaders. It needs the right kind of coordination, that’s all.”

Tuesday’s verdict will add to oommen Chandy’s confidence as the High Court order vindicated his stance in the issue, pointed out senior leader K C Joseph.

“Though he’s not holding any official position in the party, Oommen Chandy is very much active in politics. It was his individual decision not to accept any official leadership role in the party. That has no links with the current verdict,” Joseph said.

HC verdict setback for CM: Chennithala

T’Puram: The Solar Commission report has lost its credibility because of the High Court verdict, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The Left Government’s attempt to malign its political opponents has failed miserably. “The verdict is a major setback for the Chief Minister who threatened to file a case against everyone showing the letter,” said Chennithala. KPCC chief M M Hassan termed the High Court verdict in the solar case a major stumbling block for the CPM and the Left Government. He accused the government of trying to use Saritha Nair’s letter for political gains.