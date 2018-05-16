Home States Kerala

Mother, daughter die of burn injuries in Kerala's Malappuram; suicide suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, a mother and daughter were found dead inside their house at Vattamkulam near Edappal on Wednesday.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a mother and daughter were found dead inside their house at Vattamkulam near Edappal on Wednesday. The Ponnani Police have identified the victims as Thara, 28, and her daughter Amekha, 6.

According to the police, Thara was with her husband Madathilavalappil Biju at a nearby plot where a new house for the family is under construction. Suddenly, Thara went to the house with Amekha and locked the room. Noticing smoke and fire coming out of the room, neighbours and relatives informed the police. Though some local residents managed to break in, Thara and Amekha were fatally burnt.

"The primary investigation has found that Thara burnt herself and her daughter alive. We are investigating whether she was driven by any sudden motive," said Ponnani Sub-Inspector Mohammed Noufal. The police suspect kerosene was used.

Thara was living separately for the past few days following familial issues. But she came back to her husband recently. "The family appeared happy and nothing was wrong," a police officer said.

The bodies were taken to the Manjeri Government Medical College for postmortem.

