Now, NRIs from Kerala get platform to air woes, opinions

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the website and logo of Pravasi Bharatheeya Commission (NRI Commission) based in the state. The address of the website is www.nricommission.kerala.gov.in In a statement, the commission office-bearers said the website has all the options, including space for NRIs to post their complaints and opinions.

Apart from the website launch, the commission has decided to submit a slew of recommendations of the NRIs to formulate a comprehensive project for their rehabilitation. The recommendations included the implementation of a piece of legislation to stop exploitation by travel agencies, hike in the insurance coverage of the welfare projects of NORKA roots to Rs 3.5 lakh and the timely upgrading of various financial aid programmes in medical, education and marriage of the NRIs who are found to be financially backward. Another major recommendation was to increase the annual income limit for the families of NRIs who leaves the country, from `30,000 to `1 lakh, the commission said in the statement. For more details, contact: H Nisar, member secretary -8089234154.