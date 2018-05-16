Home States Kerala

Pension age of government employees won’t be increased, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The LDF government will hold consultation with youth organisations in connection with the revision of unemployment wages.

Published: 16th May 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state could fill around 70,000 vacancies in the state in last two years, in comparison to 48,000 vacancies filled in the 2011-13 period.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government was firm on decision not to raise the pension age of government employees.“The decision to increase the pension age of doctors is in view of the paucity of doctors in government service,” he said while interacting with the representatives of the state’s youth organisations at the Thycaud Guest House.

Pinarayi said the government is planning to introduce a software to report vacancies in government services. The issue of candidates who have been waiting for the appointment letter after receiving advice memos from the KSRTC is related to the corporation’s revival project and can be solved in a good manner, he said.

The government will hold consultation with youth organisations in connection with the revision of unemployment wages. “Contract-based employment will be provided through employment exchanges. Action will be taken against officers who appoint candidates without considering their seniority,” said Pinarayi.

The state government will also hold a study in the contributory pension scheme. Steps have been initiated for this. Pinarayi asked youths to stay more vigilant while using social media platforms as there had been concerted efforts to hold fake campaigns.He also said the Whatsapp hartal was one such campaign and the government could find its real perpetrators and their motives. “There have been efforts to hold anti-science campaigns through Whatsapp as part of a regressive move. Youths should be more vigilant against such campaigns,” he said.

70,000 vacancies filled in two years
Pinarayi said the state could fill around 70,000 vacancies in the state in last two years, in comparison to 48,000 vacancies filled in the 2011-13 period. “The government also decided to raise the standard and efficiency of government service by launching the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). The recruitment for the KAS will be launched soon,” said Pinarayi.

13 PSUs in profit
Efforts to revive public sector units (PSU) have yielded results with 13 PSUs registering profit in the state. The government expects all PSUs to come into the growth trajectory, said Pinarayi. Besides providing a lease of life to the traditional industries sectors, the government is giving more focus to providing infrastructure facilities in the IT sector. The government has also taken steps to provide high-speed internet at households and offices. Wi-Fi will be provided in public spaces, libraries and parks. Steps have also  been taken to make the state investment-friendly and new work culture will be cultivated, he said. Industries Minister A C Moideen also attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pension age Kerala government LDF government contributory pension scheme Pinarayi Vijayan PSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Child sexual abuse: No safe city for children

Waste-management: Seven-star rating system to be introduced for urban local bodies of Kerala

Neera

Kerala government bid to bring fizz back to Neera

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls