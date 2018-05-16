Pension age of government employees won’t be increased, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government was firm on decision not to raise the pension age of government employees.“The decision to increase the pension age of doctors is in view of the paucity of doctors in government service,” he said while interacting with the representatives of the state’s youth organisations at the Thycaud Guest House.

Pinarayi said the government is planning to introduce a software to report vacancies in government services. The issue of candidates who have been waiting for the appointment letter after receiving advice memos from the KSRTC is related to the corporation’s revival project and can be solved in a good manner, he said.

The government will hold consultation with youth organisations in connection with the revision of unemployment wages. “Contract-based employment will be provided through employment exchanges. Action will be taken against officers who appoint candidates without considering their seniority,” said Pinarayi.

The state government will also hold a study in the contributory pension scheme. Steps have been initiated for this. Pinarayi asked youths to stay more vigilant while using social media platforms as there had been concerted efforts to hold fake campaigns.He also said the Whatsapp hartal was one such campaign and the government could find its real perpetrators and their motives. “There have been efforts to hold anti-science campaigns through Whatsapp as part of a regressive move. Youths should be more vigilant against such campaigns,” he said.

70,000 vacancies filled in two years

Pinarayi said the state could fill around 70,000 vacancies in the state in last two years, in comparison to 48,000 vacancies filled in the 2011-13 period. “The government also decided to raise the standard and efficiency of government service by launching the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). The recruitment for the KAS will be launched soon,” said Pinarayi.

13 PSUs in profit

Efforts to revive public sector units (PSU) have yielded results with 13 PSUs registering profit in the state. The government expects all PSUs to come into the growth trajectory, said Pinarayi. Besides providing a lease of life to the traditional industries sectors, the government is giving more focus to providing infrastructure facilities in the IT sector. The government has also taken steps to provide high-speed internet at households and offices. Wi-Fi will be provided in public spaces, libraries and parks. Steps have also been taken to make the state investment-friendly and new work culture will be cultivated, he said. Industries Minister A C Moideen also attended the meeting.