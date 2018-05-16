Home States Kerala

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

With the HC expunging all references, analysis and observations based on the letter, the police will be forced to change its course of action.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Saritha S Nair (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court’s order in the solar case will reflect on the ongoing investigation by the SIT. The Chief Minister had earlier said that the special investigation team will probe the rape allegation levelled by Saritha S Nair against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and others.
However, with the HC expunging all references, analysis and observations based on the letter, the police will be forced to change its course of action..

IG Dinendra Kashyap, the seniormost member of the squad after ADGP Rajesh Dewan’s retirement earlier this month, said further action would be decided after the government reviews the court order.
“I’m yet to see the order. The government will review the court order and the action plan will be finalised after that,” he said.With the court nullifying the legal validity of Saritha’s letter, another officer who was part of the squad said the cases that were registered against Chandy and others will not hold water anymore. “The report will now be a shortened document,” the officer said.

“The report runs to 1,072 pages and after expunging statements, observations and discussions based on the letter, it will be reduced to one third. I would say the order is a big win for Chandy. Because the letter has been heavily depended upon to draw a connection between Chandy and the scam,” he said.Rajesh Dewan felt that further legal opinion should be sought before commencing action. However, he also felt the report will have to be recast in the wake of the court order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court solar case Saritha S Nair Oommen Chandy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

Solar case: Kerala High Court declines plea against formation of Commission

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls