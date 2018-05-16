Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court’s order in the solar case will reflect on the ongoing investigation by the SIT. The Chief Minister had earlier said that the special investigation team will probe the rape allegation levelled by Saritha S Nair against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and others.

However, with the HC expunging all references, analysis and observations based on the letter, the police will be forced to change its course of action..

IG Dinendra Kashyap, the seniormost member of the squad after ADGP Rajesh Dewan’s retirement earlier this month, said further action would be decided after the government reviews the court order.

“I’m yet to see the order. The government will review the court order and the action plan will be finalised after that,” he said.With the court nullifying the legal validity of Saritha’s letter, another officer who was part of the squad said the cases that were registered against Chandy and others will not hold water anymore. “The report will now be a shortened document,” the officer said.

“The report runs to 1,072 pages and after expunging statements, observations and discussions based on the letter, it will be reduced to one third. I would say the order is a big win for Chandy. Because the letter has been heavily depended upon to draw a connection between Chandy and the scam,” he said.Rajesh Dewan felt that further legal opinion should be sought before commencing action. However, he also felt the report will have to be recast in the wake of the court order.