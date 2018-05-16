Some face trial in Ahmedabad blast case

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The court granted one-year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 10 of the UAPA, five years of RI under Section 38 of UAPA, RI for seven years and a fine of Rs 25,000 under the Explosives Substances Act and RI for seven years under Section 120(B) to the convicted persons - Saduli of Kottayam, Hafeez Husain of Belgaum, Safdar Hussain Nagori of Ujjain, P A Shibily of Kottayam, Mohamad Ansar of Aluva, Abdul Sathar of Aluva, Aamil Parwaz of Ujjain, Mohammed Sami Begevadi of Bijapur, Nadeem Sayeed of Belgaum, Mufti Abul Basheer of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dr H A Asadullah of Bellary, Kamaruddin Nagori of Ujjain, Shakeel Ahammed of Dharwad, Dr Mirza Ahmed Beg of Bidar, Danish of Ranchi, Manzar Imam of Ranchi, Mohammed Abu Faisal Khan of Andheri West, Mumbai and Alam Jeb Afridi of Ahmedabad.

Similarly, Saduli, Hafeez Husain, Safdar Hussain, P A Shibily, Mohammad Ansar, Abdul Sathar, Aamil Parwaz, Dr H A Asadullah, Kamaruddin Nagori, Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Mirza Ahmed, Manzar Imam and Nadeem Sayeed, found guilty under Section 20 of the UAPA, will face additional RI for seven years and have to pay Rs 50,000 as fine. The court ordered the accused to face the sentence concurrently and set off the remand period from the sentenced imprisonment. Hence, apart from Abdul Sathar, Habeeb Falahi, Manzar Imam and Alam Jeb Afridi, all other accused have completed the sentence as they were in remand period for more than seven years.

However, those who have completed the sentence period would not be released as they are facing trial in a serial blast case in Ahmedabad and some are facing life imprisonment for a similar SIMI camp case in Indore.