Varapuzha custodial death case: Former Rural SP quizzed again

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Varapuzha custodial death case on Tuesday interrogated former Ernakulam Rural SP A V George again. A team headed by IG Crimes S Sreejith recorded the statement of George at ‘Safe House’ near the Ernakulam central police station. The interrogation lasted about four-and-a-half hours.

The investigators had earlier interrogated George on at least two occasions. Officers said a decision with regard to arraigning George as an accused in the case will be taken later.George is currently placed under suspension following a report by the SIT to the state police chief, citing lapses on the part of the rural police in taking S R Sreejith, the victim, into custody and about the illegal functioning of Rural Tiger Force (RTF) formed by George to curb goonda activities.