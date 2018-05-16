Home States Kerala

Varapuzha custodial death case: Former Rural SP quizzed again

Officers said a decision with regard to arraigning George as an accused in the case will be taken later.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Ernakulam Rural SP A V George leaving ‘Safe House’ after the quizzing session by the SIT on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Varapuzha custodial death case on Tuesday interrogated former Ernakulam Rural SP A V George again. A team headed by IG Crimes S Sreejith recorded the statement of George at ‘Safe House’ near the Ernakulam central police station. The interrogation lasted about four-and-a-half hours.

The investigators had earlier interrogated George on at least two occasions.   Officers said a decision with regard to arraigning George as an accused in the case will be taken later.George is currently placed under suspension following a report by the SIT to the state police chief, citing lapses on the part of the rural police in taking S R Sreejith, the victim, into custody and about the illegal functioning of Rural Tiger Force (RTF) formed by George to curb goonda activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varapuzha custodial death custodial death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Natural rubber stakeholders demand state intervention to ensure steady prices

Government self-assessment to ensure reservation quota for eligible

Kerala Agriculture Minister to meet Union Minister for rubber cluster allocation

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls