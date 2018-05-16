Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

The Commission's tenure ends in July, and the panel plans to hold its final sittings in Kochi on June 4 and 5 ahead of submitting its report by the first week of July.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

The work site of the Vizhinjam international seaport project (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Justice CN Ramachandran Nair Commission probing the Vizhinjam port deal is fast nearing the end of its tenure. But the state government has not yet thought it fit to address the concerns raised by the panel about its terms of reference (ToR).

On Tuesday, the Commission held its 13th sitting here. But the chairman noted the panel continues to be ''circumscribed'' by the ToR which ''presumed'' the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the deal was correct. The LDF government had constituted the Commission to probe irregularities alleged in the Vizhinjam port deal between the UDF Government and the Adani Group.

But the Commission, in its first sitting in Kochi in February 2018, had sought clarifications regarding the ToR. To date, they have not been provided. The Commission's tenure ends in July, and the panel plans to hold its final sittings in Kochi on June 4 and 5 ahead of submitting its report by the first week of July.

Sources close to the Commission said the ToR was a 'loaded' one as it presumes the CAG report to be correct. On the other hand, many individuals - including former CM Oommen Chandy - who deposed before the Commission have questioned the very accuracy of the CAG report, which has left the Commission stuck on the horns of a dilemma. At Tuesday's sitting, the Commission observed that any person who has grievances concerning the ToR can approach the courts.

The CAG, in a report tabled in the Assembly in May 2017, had concluded the conditions of the concession agreement signed between the Chandy Government and the Adani Group were not favourable to the state.
The report said it allowed ''undue benefit to the private partner,'' the Adani Group. The findings were made public in the CAG report on the public sector undertakings for the year ended March 31, 2016.

Subsequently, the Pinarayi Vijayan Government appointed the Commission headed by Ramachandran Nair and consisting of former Shipping Secretary K Mohandas and former IA&AS officer P J Mathew as members to probe the deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizhinjam port deal CN Ramachandran Nair Commission Vizhinjam Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

Solar case: Kerala High Court declines plea against formation of Commission

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls