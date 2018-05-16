Home States Kerala

Wagamon SIMI camp case: Father of duo relieved

Though the sentence brought him relief, Razak said he was still concerned for Ansar’s life in the Bhopal jail.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Abdul Razak PH of Aluva, whose two sons are accused in various SIMI-related cases registered across India, was a relieved man on Tuesday. For after fighting a long legal battle for his sons Mohammed Ansar and Abdul Sathar, the fifth and sixth accused, respectively, in the Wagamon SIMI camp case, he finally found some solace in the sentence awarded to them.

“Monday was a tense day for me as the court found both my sons guilty in the case. I was partially relieved on Tuesday as they were sentenced to seven years of RI. Ansar, who was arrested in 2009, has completed the sentence term while Sathar, who was arrested in 2013, will complete the sentence in three more years,” said Razak, who is in his early 70s. He regularly visited the NIA Court in Kochi to aid defence lawyers in the case.

He also visits the Bhopal Central Jail often to see Ansar who is lodged there after being convicted in a SIMI-related case.Though the sentence brought him relief, Razak said he was still concerned for Ansar’s life in the Bhopal jail.“A National Human Rights Commission team had found that people charged with being SIMI members, including my son, were subjected to torture and suffered inhuman acts. They were physically assaulted,” he said.Relatives of the other accused were also present at the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday and expressed happiness over the quantum of sentence awarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIMI Wagamon SIMI camp case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls