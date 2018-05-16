Wagamon SIMI camp case: NIA, defence side to move Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA will approach the Kerala High Court considering the “short prison term” awarded to those convicted in the Wagamon SIMI camp case.

Even as the defence side welcomed the verdict claiming it a major relief for the accused, they will approach the court challenging the criminal conspiracy charges against the convicted.“We will certainly approach the HC considering the sentence awarded. However, we could achieve successful conviction in the case. Once we get the court order, we will file an appeal,” said Arjun Ambalapatta, NIA prosecutor.

V T Raghunath, defence lawyer, said it was victory for the defence side as all major charges slapped against the accused could not be established. He said the prosecution succeeded in establishing only 18. 68 per cent of the charges. “In total, 455 offences were charged against each of the 35 accused. Of this, only 85 could be established,” he said.

“The prosecution could not establish all major offences under which life imprisonment could be awarded. Of the 18 persons found guilty, 14 have already completed the sentence,” he said.