Home States Kerala

Wagamon SIMI camp case: NIA, defence side to move Kerala High Court

The NIA will approach the High Court considering the “short prison term” awarded to those convicted in the Wagamon SIMI camp case.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (Courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA will approach the Kerala High Court considering the “short prison term” awarded to those convicted in the Wagamon SIMI camp case.

Even as the defence side welcomed the verdict claiming it a major relief for the accused, they will approach the court challenging the criminal conspiracy charges against the convicted.“We will certainly approach the HC considering the sentence awarded. However, we could achieve successful conviction in the case. Once we get the court order, we will file an appeal,” said Arjun Ambalapatta, NIA prosecutor.

V T Raghunath, defence lawyer, said it was victory for the defence side as all major charges slapped against the accused could not be established. He said the prosecution succeeded in establishing only 18. 68 per cent of the charges. “In total, 455 offences were charged against each of the 35 accused. Of this, only 85 could be established,” he said.

“The prosecution could not establish all major offences under which life imprisonment could be awarded. Of the 18 persons found guilty, 14 have already completed the sentence,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Kerala High Court Wagamon SIMI camp case SIMI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls