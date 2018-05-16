Home States Kerala

Wagamon SIMI camp case: Seven-year rigorous imprisonment for 18

In what could be seen as a setback for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), its special court in Kochi on Tuesday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 18 accused and set off their

Published: 16th May 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In what could be seen as a setback for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), its special court in Kochi on Tuesday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 18 accused and set off their remand period in the 2007 Wagamon SIMI camp case at a time when most of them have completed nine years in custody.

However, since the accused are facing trial in the Ahmedabad serial blast case, they won’t be set free now.
Owing to issues in connecting the video conferencing system with the Bengaluru jail, the proceeding to announce the verdict was delayed by half an hour.By noon, National Investigation Agency judge Kausar Edapagath - his last day as judge after he was promoted in the Ernakulam Principal Session Court recently - announced the verdict.

“The punishment to be prescribed should have nexus with the gravity of the crime committed.The penological objective of deterrence and reformation also have to be considered,” Kausar Edapagath said in his verdict.

The secret camp by the banned Islamist organisation Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was held from December 10 to 12, 2007 at Thangalpara in Wagamon in Idukki district as a prelude to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

Investigations had revealed the participants were imparted training in handling arms, manufacture of petrol bombs, motorbike racing and rope climbing. The court had on Monday acquitted 17 accused  in the case. As many as 35 accused faced the trial that commenced on January 2017.      

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIMI Wagamon SIMI camp case NIA terror charges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls