Home States Kerala

Withdraw Centre’s social security code:  Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan

Under the amended laws, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and the Employee State Insurance Corporation will be merged with the Central Social Security Board.

Published: 16th May 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan on Tuesday demanded the Union Government withdraw its code on social security. He called the code a follow-up to the Centre’s anti-labourer law amendments aimed at curtailing various benefits, including provident fund, ESI and gratuity. 

“The Central Government is going ahead with the code unilaterally despite concerted opposition from trade unions. The Kerala Government had conveyed its objections to the Union Labour Ministry. But we were not considered,” the minister said in a statement. 

Under the amended laws, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and the Employee State Insurance Corporation will be merged with the Central Social Security Board. Once this comes into effect, the welfare fund boards in the state will become defunct. In Kerala alone, 16 welfare fund boards function under the Labour Department, the Minister said. He called for a unified stand against the Centre’s decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TP Ramakrishnan Kerala Labour Minister Union Labour Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala Agriculture Minister to meet Union Minister for rubber cluster allocation

Child sexual abuse: No safe city for children

Waste-management: Seven-star rating system to be introduced for urban local bodies of Kerala

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls