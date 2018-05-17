2001 Kerala 'honour killing' case: CBI court finds two persons guilty, acquits three others

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court on Thursday found two persons guilty even as it acquitted three others in a case related to the murder of a Kasargod native Youth Congress leader for marrying a woman of other religion in 2001.

The court will announce the quantum of sentence on Friday.

Mohammad Iqbal alias Ikku of Thekkil, Chattachal, Kasargod and Mohammed Haneef alias Jackie Haneef of Thalangara, Kasargod were found guilty by the court under IPC section 120(b) for conspiracy and 302 for murder.

The court, however, acquitted A Abdul Gafoor alias Gafoor of Thayalandgadi, Kasargod, A M Muhammad of Chengala, Kasargod and Aboobackar Haji of Uppala in Kasargod were acquitted.

CBI Court Judge S Santhosh Kumar decided to acquit three persons as CBI had failed to produce concrete evidence to prove charges alleged against them.

The persons found guilty by the court were remanded to Ernakulam Sub Jail after their bail was cancelled by the court.

The court will conduct a hearing before announcing the sentence of Friday.

The related incident took place on September 18, 2001, as Balakrishnan, a native of Kasargod was stabbed after taken forcibly in a car. The 29-year-old's 'crime' was that he married a Muslim woman, who was also the daughter of fifth accused Aboobacker, which led to the murder.

Even though Balakrishnan was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to injury. The postmortem report claimed Balakrishnan suffered five vital injuries in his chest portion which led to the death.

During the investigation, the police found that Mohammad Iqbal and Mohammad Haneefa were directly involved in the murder while Gafoor and A M Mohammad was part of the conspiracy. The case was later handed over by the Crime Branch.

Following the directive of Kerala High Court, the case was handed over to CBI in 2010. CBI arraigned, Aboobacker as accused in the case and with the assistance of Interpol, Mohammad Iqbal who was hiding in Dubai was traced and arrested. The sixth accused Ahmed was turned approver by the court. The trial of the the case was started a year ago at CBI Court in Kochi.

M J Santhosh, the lawyer appeared for Aboobacker who was acquitted by the court said the case was very discussed in 2001 and even extremist involvement was alleged. "However, the CBI arraigned Aboobacker as accused alleging he hired first two attackers to take revenge after his daughter married a person of other religion. However, the evidence against Aboobacker could not be established resulting in his acquittal," he said.