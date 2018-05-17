Bevco told by Kerala High Court to consider woman staffer’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) to consider the representation of a woman staffer posted at an FL-1 liquor shop who sought transfer because the shop lacked a washroom for women.

The Bevco managing director has been asked to pass orders in this regard within three weeks.The court issued the order on a petition by D Dhanasree, a clerk in Bevco, challenging her transfer to an FL-1 shop at Irumpanam after cancelling her transfer to an FL-1 shop at Vaikom, with the option to work till 7 pm. She said there was also not a single toilet for women in FL-1 shops.