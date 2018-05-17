Home States Kerala

Bevco told by Kerala High Court to consider woman staffer’s plea

The Bevco managing director has been asked to pass orders in this regard within three weeks

Published: 17th May 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) to consider the representation of a woman staffer posted at an FL-1 liquor shop who sought transfer because the shop lacked a washroom for women. 

The Bevco managing director has been asked to pass orders in this regard within three weeks.The court issued the order on a petition by D Dhanasree, a clerk in Bevco, challenging her transfer to an FL-1 shop at Irumpanam after cancelling her transfer to an FL-1 shop at Vaikom, with the option to work till 7 pm.  She said there was also not a single toilet for women in FL-1 shops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Bevco Women emoployees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Kozhikode: Woman kills daughter; toddler escapes murder bid

Meteorological Department warns fishermen of low pressure in Arabian sea

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Kerala: School teacher held for harassing college student

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls