Home States Kerala

Death of Unais: Police begin probe

A high level investigation team has launched a detailed probe into the death of auto driver Unais, 32, of Edakkadu, alleged due to custodial torture.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A high level investigation team has launched a detailed probe into the death of auto driver Unais, 32, of Edakkadu, alleged due to custodial torture. The special squad led by Perinthalmanna DySP Mohanachandran has started its investigation on Wednesday as instructed by Thrissur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar.  Ajith Kumar visited the house of Unais at Edakkad Bazar and spoke to the family members. It was after his visit that he handed over the investigation to Mohanachandran.

The special squad had called Unais’ Mother Sakkeena, brother Navas and some other relatives to the Thalasserry guest house and taken their statements in connection with the death. The squad will also take the statements of the police personnel who were on duty at Edakkad police station on the day Unais’ arrest and doctors who had treated Unais in the hospital.

The DySP and his squad will stay at Thalasserry for three days in connection with this investigation. On Tuesday, Kerala State Human Rights Commission acting chairman P Mohandas had visited the house of Unais and taken the statements of the family members. He asked the SP to conduct a direct investigation and submit a report within three weeks. The death of Unais happened on May 2 under mysterious circumstances. The relatives had complained it was due to custodial torture as he was taken into custody by the police.

Chennithala writes to CM
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against the police officers responsible for Unais’s death. In the letter, Chennithala said Unais was subjected to severe police brutality after being taken into custody. Unais had also made a complaint to Kannur SP.  He had given a detailed information on the severe corporal punishment, including the death threats made by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala custodial death Unais custodial death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Keezhattur: CPM Kannur chief  P Jayarajan’s outreach attempt reaps more questions than answers

Vizhinjam port project: Adani Group asks Kerala government to resolve protests

Money laundering offences: Kerala has fewer ED property attachments

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls