Death of Unais: Police begin probe

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A high level investigation team has launched a detailed probe into the death of auto driver Unais, 32, of Edakkadu, alleged due to custodial torture. The special squad led by Perinthalmanna DySP Mohanachandran has started its investigation on Wednesday as instructed by Thrissur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar. Ajith Kumar visited the house of Unais at Edakkad Bazar and spoke to the family members. It was after his visit that he handed over the investigation to Mohanachandran.

The special squad had called Unais’ Mother Sakkeena, brother Navas and some other relatives to the Thalasserry guest house and taken their statements in connection with the death. The squad will also take the statements of the police personnel who were on duty at Edakkad police station on the day Unais’ arrest and doctors who had treated Unais in the hospital.

The DySP and his squad will stay at Thalasserry for three days in connection with this investigation. On Tuesday, Kerala State Human Rights Commission acting chairman P Mohandas had visited the house of Unais and taken the statements of the family members. He asked the SP to conduct a direct investigation and submit a report within three weeks. The death of Unais happened on May 2 under mysterious circumstances. The relatives had complained it was due to custodial torture as he was taken into custody by the police.

Chennithala writes to CM

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against the police officers responsible for Unais’s death. In the letter, Chennithala said Unais was subjected to severe police brutality after being taken into custody. Unais had also made a complaint to Kannur SP. He had given a detailed information on the severe corporal punishment, including the death threats made by the police.