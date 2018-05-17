Home States Kerala

Keezhattur: CPM Kannur chief  P Jayarajan’s outreach attempt reaps more questions than answers

In his comment, Jayarajan had asked party supporters to refrain from criticising the Vayalkkilikal through social media, as that will only help the enemies of the party.

KANNUR: The Vayalkkilikal have been on a restrained mode of late, and the Aikyadardhya Samithi is taking their own time to organise the much-touted long march. It was perhaps time for the CPM to relax a little in Keezhattur. But CPM Kannur secretary P Jayarajan’s Facebook post has changed the scenario. In attempting to reach out to the Keezhattur agitators, he ended up trained guns on his own party supporters for indulging in cyber war against the Vayalkkilikal. 

In protest against the party secretary’s stand, three branch secretaries had expressed their willingness to step down from their posts. It is learnt the trio reached the Taliparamba area committee office on Tuesday to register their protest. In his comment, Jayarajan had asked party supporters to refrain from criticising the Vayalkkilikal through social media, as that will only help the enemies of the party. Justifying his meeting with Suresh Keezhattur, the leader of the agitators, he said the meeting was neither a secret one nor was any secret deal made.

The meeting, Jayarajan said, was arranged at the behest of the party leadership. He also said the decision to visit the ousted party members of Keezhattur, who are part of the Vayalkkili agitation, was taken at the behest of the party leadership. 

It was the party’s duty, he said, to make old friends aware of the dangers lying ahead as some extremist, divisionist forces are waiting to make inroads. When the party is trying to bring back old friends to the party fold, it is not a good idea to criticise them through social media, he had posted.  This message had not gone down well with the staunch party workers of Keezhattur, where they have been confronting the Vayalkkilikal for some time.

