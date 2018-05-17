Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court says using mobile phone while you drive is not crime

The Division Bench said it is not possible to register a crime in the absence of a statutory provision to hold that it amounts to a dangerous act or affects public safety.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kerala High Court Division Bench said it is not possible to register a crime against a person for using mobile phone while driving in the absence of a statutory provision to hold that it amounts to a dangerous act or affects public safety.

The police have been registering a case against the driver under section 118 (e) (knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety) of the Kerala Police Act for using mobile phone while driving.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice P Somarajan issued the order on the petition filed by M J Santhosh challenging the chargesheet for the offence.The prosecution case was that the petitioner was found driving a car through a public road in excessive speed and he was talking over the mobile phone. The incident occurred on April 26, 2017.

According to the petitioner, using mobile phone while driving will not fall within the mischief of Section 118 (e) of the Act. The single judge had referred the matter to a Division Bench stating use of mobile phone while driving a vehicle through a public road will also constitute the offence under the section.

