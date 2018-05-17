Kerala: School teacher held for harassing college student

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a student, said the Kasargod town police. Rathnakaran, principal-in-charge of the Government Higher Secondary School, Paravanadukam, was arrested for allegedly harassing a degree student who came to the school to write an examination, said Kasargod town sub-inspector P Ajithkumar.

According to the complainant, a BBM student, she had gone to the school on Tuesday to write a supplementary examination. But she forgot to take the hall ticket. “The principal allowed me to write the exam on the condition that I produce the hall ticket on Wednesday,” she said. On Wednesday, the student went to Rathnakaran’s cabin with the hall ticket. According to the girl’s statement, the teacher took a chair next to her and asked her to pull back her hair.

He also made passes at her, the SI said, quoting her statement. The girl ran out of the school and informed the public about the incident. Police said a mob rushed inside and manhandled the principal-in-charge and handed him over to the police. Rathnakaran, a leader of the CPM-affiliated Kerala State Teachers’ Association and resident of Kundamkuzhi, was injured in the attack and was admitted to the General Hospital, said an officer.