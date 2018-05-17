Home States Kerala

Kerala Tourism wins best Facebook page award beating Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat

Facebook recently released the data on the top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:41 AM

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Hardly a day after the official tweet of the Kerala Tourism Department inviting MLAs in Karnataka to Kerala to unwind at safe places went viral, receiving thousands of likes and reposts within hours, Kerala Tourism received the award for the best Facebook page, pushing the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and the Gujarat Tourism Department to second and third spots.    
In line with its proactive efforts in the social media space, Kerala Tourism’s FB page has trumped other state tourism boards by climbing to the top slot. The page attained first place in a ranking done by Facebook based on total engagement with tourists, including reactions, shares and comments, on the page between the January 1 and December 31, 2017.

Kerala Tourism garnered 1.5 million likes to emerge as the top Facebook page. Facebook recently released the data on the top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. Kerala Tourism director P Bala Kiran received the award at Facebook’s New Delhi office from Nitin Saluja, public policy manager (India, South and Central Asia) on Wednesday morning.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran congratulated the entire team for the achievement. The ranking comes at a time when Kerala Tourism has upped the digital marketing budget to 15 per cent and is communicating to the people across the globe in exciting ways, said Balakiran.

